Carvana opens car vending machine in Glendale, its second in the Valley

GLENDALE, AZ — Tempe-based Carvana Co. has opened its newest car vending machine in Glendale, the company’s second signature structure in the Valley. Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) now has 33 locations across the U.S., including its tallest tower which is in Tempe.

The new tower is eight stories tall and can hold up to 31 vehicles. The tower is located at 8316 W. Bell Road, just off the Loop 101 freeway, west of the Arrowhead Towne Center mall in Glendale.

“To be back in our hometown with our latest Car Vending Machine design, that will bring an even better experience to more people across the Valley of the Sun, is a really proud homecoming moment for Carvana,” founder and CEO Ernie Garcia said in a statement.

