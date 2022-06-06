Watch
NewsBusiness

Actions

Car-free community in Tempe leases final retail space

Culdesac.jpg
Culdesac
A rendering of Culdesac Tempe, which is expected to house 1,000 people in a walkable community free of private car ownership.
Culdesac.jpg
Posted at 8:34 AM, Jun 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-06 11:34:57-04

Culdesac, a 17-acre car-free community being built in Tempe, has leased out its final retail spot ahead of its opening later this year.

Culdesac Tempe, which cost $170 million to develop, will have 761 residential units but with zero parking spaces for its residents. The final retail spot fits into Cudlesac’s "post-car" design and ethos – Archer’s Bikes, which will offer bicycle and accessory sales, test rides, rentals and repair.

The Culdesac location will be the third for Archer’s Bikes, which is a family-owned and operated business. It also has locations in Mesa and Prescott.

“At Archer’s, we embrace sustainable urbanism, fitting perfectly with the Culdesac concept,” founder and CEO Randy Archer said in a statement.

Last year, Culdesac signed grocery store, restaurant and coffee shop tenants for the unique project.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

The ABC15 Arizona Let Joe Know Team finds solutions to everyday consumer problems.