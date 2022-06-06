Car-free community in Tempe leases final retail space

Culdesac, a 17-acre car-free community being built in Tempe, has leased out its final retail spot ahead of its opening later this year.

Culdesac Tempe, which cost $170 million to develop, will have 761 residential units but with zero parking spaces for its residents. The final retail spot fits into Cudlesac’s "post-car" design and ethos – Archer’s Bikes, which will offer bicycle and accessory sales, test rides, rentals and repair.

The Culdesac location will be the third for Archer’s Bikes, which is a family-owned and operated business. It also has locations in Mesa and Prescott.

“At Archer’s, we embrace sustainable urbanism, fitting perfectly with the Culdesac concept,” founder and CEO Randy Archer said in a statement.

Last year, Culdesac signed grocery store, restaurant and coffee shop tenants for the unique project.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.