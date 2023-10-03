Cancer-detecting company plans huge expansion, tons of hiring in Phoenix

Exact Sciences Corp. is working on a major expansion plan in Phoenix.
The Wisconsin-based cancer detection firm is set to build a 250,000-square-foot facility and create more than 800 jobs in the Valley, according to city of Phoenix documents.
Phoenix City Council is scheduled to vote Oct. 4 on a development agreement with publicly traded Exact Sciences.
Council will also vote on an incentives package that includes a performance-based job creation reimbursement not to exceed $1.6 million, along with a maximum of $5 million in reimbursement from eligible revenue generated through Transaction Privilege Tax at the site, according to documents on file with the city of Phoenix.