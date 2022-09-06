Canceled flights keep Sky Harbor from return to pre-pandemic levels

In July 2021, Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport saw its monthly total passenger count return to pre-pandemic levels, but a year later the region’s primary airport saw passenger numbers drop again.

In July, Sky Harbor’s total passenger count was 3,671,794, more than 147,000 fewer than the total number of passengers that either took off or landed at the airport in July 2021, according to an Aug. 31 report from the Phoenix Aviation Department.

Sky Harbor, airlines and other companies connected to the commercial aviation industry have been trying to return to passenger numbers seen before the Covid-19 pandemic. While numbers have come close to that a few times, they haven’t lasted.

Read more of this story from the Phoenix Business Journal.