Canada-based land firm picks Phoenix for new US headquarters

PHOENIX — Calgary, Canada-based LandSolutions Inc. has opened its U.S. headquarters in the Camelback Corridor area of Phoenix.

LandSolutions provides land advisory and land access and right-of-way services for developments and projects in the energy industry as well as public infrastructure and telecommunication sectors.

The company said it was opening its new headquarters at the Esplanade III at 2415 E. Camelback Road. It will occupy space on the 7th floor through a short-term lease while it evaluates where it wants to locate long-term, most likely in the same area. No square footage for the office space was provided.

Chad Hughes, president and CEO of LandSolutions said the U.S. side of their business has been growing, which prompted the need to separate Canada and U.S. operations, he said. Having a headquarters and central hub in Phoenix will allow the company to build up its U.S. business and support operations for its regional offices and teams.

