California developer proposes big industrial, manufacturing park in Mesa

MESA, AZ — A proposed East Valley business park could employ up to 10,000 people.

California-based Shopoff Realty Investments is proposing The Block on Elliot at Elliott and Sossaman roads in southeast Mesa. Shopoff acquired the nearly 270 acres of Mesa land to build The Block on Elliot from Arizona Dairy Co. last September for $70 million.

The park will comprise of 16 buildings when completed with 12 earmarked as industrial. The Block on Elliot will be built in three phases, according to documents submitted to Mesa's Planning and Zoning Board. When complete, the park will total 3.5 million square feet and employ between 6,500 to nearly 10,000 workers at the companies operating at The Block on Elliot.

Shopoff envisions industrial and manufacturing serving as the primary use and warehouse-distribution options as a secondary use. The Block on Elliot will also include two retail buildings to service employees at the site.

