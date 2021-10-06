California airline to launch West Coast service into Tucson

TUCSON, AZ — Avelo Airlines has taken another step to expand its West Coast network with new nonstop seasonal service between Tucson and Los Angeles.

The service will begin on Dec. 16, Los Angeles-based Avelo said in its announcement. The service, using a 189-seat Boeing Next Generation 737-800 aircraft, will carry passengers between Tucson International Airport (TUS) and Avelo’s hub at Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR).

“One of our top priorities has been securing a nonstop flight from Tucson International Airport to the Los Angeles Basin and with these new flights to Hollywood Burbank on Avelo, we have a win-win,” said Danette Bewley, president and CEO of the Tucson Airport Authority, in a statement. “Southern Arizonans now have an easier and more convenient way to reach many L.A. area destinations and Southern Californians, who are among our top sources for visitors to Tucson, have another way to come here. We couldn’t be more excited.”

Read more of this story from the Phoenix Business Journal.