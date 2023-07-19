California aircraft parts provider Unical moves headquarters to Phoenix metro

Unical Aviation Inc., a leading aircraft parts and components provider, has relocated its corporate global headquarters out of the greater Los Angeles area to the Phoenix metro with plans to hire 80 new employees.

Unical, which serves the global commercial aerospace market, started moving into the newly developed Falcon Park 303 facility in Glendale earlier this year after securing a full-building lease in 2022.

The facility totals about 600,000 square feet and is located near Camelback Road and 152nd Avenue just south of Luke Air Force Base near other employers FedEx, Best Buy, XPO Logistics and near the Loop 303.

