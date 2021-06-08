Burnout rate among Phoenix workers ranks within the top 10 in U.S., study finds

PHOENIX — Phoenix workers may need some time off to hit the road.

That conclusion is based on a new study by California-based staffing company Robert Half that shows 49% of Phoenix’s workforce is experiencing burnout. Phoenix tied for seventh with Houston among the 28 cities surveyed. Phoenix was behind Charlotte, Chicago, Atlanta, Cincinnati, Dallas, and Seattle, which all saw 50 to 55% burnout rates.

Overall, researchers found that 44% of workers across the U.S. say they are more burned out than a year ago.

"After enduring more than a year of long hours and little time off, many workers are feeling burned out and need a break to relax and refresh," Paul McDonald, senior executive director at Robert Half said in the study. "Running on empty can have a negative effect on employees' mental health and well-being, and managers should make it a priority to encourage their teams to enjoy a well-deserved vacation."

In a separate survey from Robert Half, one in four workers claimed they forfeited paid time off in 2020. This may be due to increased work from home demands or an increased workload from absorbing the responsibilities of furloughed or laid-off employee, McDonald said.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

