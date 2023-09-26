Build-to-rent developers plan hundreds more West Valley units amid housing shortage

Hundreds of new home rental units in the West Valley are being planned by two different developers to focus on young families.

Westlake Village, California-based Sunstone Two Tree just closed on 29 acres at the southeast corner of Northern Parkway and N. Sarival Avenue in Glendale to begin construction in October on a 320-unit build-to-rent community in partnership with Capital Square.

At the same time, Tucson-based Holualoa Cos. and Countrywalk Community Developers plan on starting work Sept. 25 to develop 444 rental units within walking distance from historic downtown Buckeye.

Sunstone Two Tree also has received approvals and started construction on two other BTR communities in the West Valley. Overall, Sunstone Two Tree is investing $500 million to deliver 1,500 rental units in Arizona.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

