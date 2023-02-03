Buckeye approves spending $80 million for water rights

BUCKEYE, AZ — The city of Buckeye approved purchasing $80 million worth of groundwater rights to support the growth of its water portfolio.

In a special session on Tuesday, Buckeye approved an agreement for the purchase and sale of a one-acre property owned by Harquahala Valley Landowners LLC in the far West Valley for its water rights.

These rights will allow Buckeye to withdraw 5,926 acre-feet of groundwater annually for 100 years. This is the equivalent to the annual water use of nearly 17,800 homes in Arizona. On average, three Arizona households use about one acre-foot of water per year.

“The approval of this purchase agreement was more than a year in the making,” said Buckeye Mayor Eric Orsborn in a statement. “This is a major step toward ensuring our current and future residents enjoy a great quality of life. The Council and I appreciate every effort water resources staff has accomplished so far, knowing there are other opportunities on the horizon.”

