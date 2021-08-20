British Airways starts up Phoenix-to-London flight again

After a year and a half hiatus due to Covid-19 related restrictions, British Airways announced Thursday it will resume service between Phoenix and London later this month.

The announcement means that travelers will once again be able to fly nonstop from Phoenix to Europe, something that stopped in March 2020 at the onset of the pandemic.

British Airways will start the nonstop service on Aug. 31, departing Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport at 7:15 p.m. and landing at London Heathrow Airport on Sept. 1 at 1:15 p.m.

“British Airways has been a key partner to the city of Phoenix and Sky Harbor International Airport for more than 20 years,” said Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego . “This flight will contribute to the growth of our economy, while providing travelers with a nonstop connection to Europe.”

At first, British Airways will only operate a flight from Sky Harbor to London three day a week, but starting in late September it will return to its daily nonstop service, according to the airline’s website.

