BNSF scoops up more Arizona acreage as $3.2B freight hub project faces resistance

BNSF bought 55 acres in Wittmann for $9 million
Railroad Crossing - BNSF Railroad
WITTMANN, AZ — BNSF is quietly scooping up Wittmann properties around an already sprawling site where the railway giant has long planned to build a $3.2 billion logistics park.

The company this month acquired 55.95 acres across 14 transactions totaling $9,033,750, according to Maricopa County property records. One seller told the Phoenix Business Journal they were unable to disclose more information as they signed a non-disclosure agreement with the Texas rail giant, while other sellers could not be reached for comment on Tuesday.

Lena Kent, a BNSF spokesperson, confirmed in an email statement that the company recently purchased additional land in Wittmann adjacent to its existing property.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

