BNSF moving forward with Phoenix-area rail complex amid nearly $4 billion capital investment plan for 2023

PHOENIX — Fort Worth-based BNSF Railway Co. is moving forward with two massive rail complexes, including one in the Phoenix metro, following its announcement to invest $3.96 billion in 2023.

According to a news release, the largest component of the company's capital plan is $2.85 billion, which will be invested in BNSF's maintenance projects, including replacing and upgrading rail, track infrastructure, and rolling stock. The capital investment also breaks down $402 million into equipment acquisitions and over $700 million for expansions and efficiency projects.

"Our capital plan reflects our growth mindset and commitment to having the capacity and equipment we need to support our customers. Continued investment in our network through our capital plans helps ensure we run a safe, efficient and growing railroad that provides customers with the service they expect from BNSF," Katie Farmer, president and CEO of BNSF, said in a news release.

The company said it will complete a second main track expansion in Fort Worth, along with other track developments in Missouri, between Eastern Kansas and Southern California, New Mexico, Washington, and two more in California.

