Blue Origin staffing new Phoenix office focused on avionics, systems engineering

PHOENIX — Blue Origin, the spaceflight company founded by Jeff Bezos, is looking to hire scores of people to staff up a new office in Phoenix.

The company’s hiring website had 178 job openings listed for Phoenix on Feb. 8, including positions in software engineering and data sciences as well as avionics, guidance, navigation and control (GNC) and electronics.

Several of these jobs are hiring in multiple locations, including Phoenix, so it's unclear how exactly many people the company expects to employ in its Valley office. The company has other offices in Seattle, Los Angeles, Washington, D.C., Denver, Huntsville, Alabama as well as in West Texas and along Florida's Space Coast.

“Our Phoenix office focuses on avionics, systems engineering and integrated supply chain and is centrally located in downtown Phoenix,” the firm’s careers page says.

