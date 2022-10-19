Black Rifle Coffee Company celebrates grand opening of its first Phoenix outpost

PHOENIX — Black Rifle Coffee Company (BRCC) is celebrating the grand opening of its first brick-and-mortar store in Arizona.

You may have seen the veteran-owned and operated company on social media or on the shelves of Bass Pro, Cabelas, or Walmart, but now the company is taking the next step to grow its brand.

The launch of its first Outpost in Arizona will be on October 22 beginning at 5:30 a.m.

You better get there early because the first 50 customers receive a 20-oz. BRCC Yeti tumbler and free batch brew coffee for a year!

The store is located in Phoenix at 4126 E. Indian School Road, Phoenix, AZ 85018.

Here are more activities you can look forward to and expect at the grand opening:



A flag raising, ribbon cutting, and singing of the national anthem at 10 AM

Prize drawings every half hour from 6:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

An inflatable obstacle course

An archery range

Face painting

Pumpkin carving

A costume contest

Guest appearances from Black Rifle Coffee Company senior leadership

The Phoenix location, BRCC’s first Outpost in Arizona, will be open daily from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. and offers a full espresso bar, more than 15 different blends of coffee, a drive-thru, BRCC merchandise, as well as a grab-and-go menu for breakfast, lunch, and sweets.

BRCC is planning to continue its expansion with a location in the Mesa area expected to open in the coming weeks.

“As we continue to expand, we are doubling down on the culture and values that are central to Black Rifle Coffee,” said former Green Beret and BRCC Founder & CEO Evan Hafer.

Black Rifle Coffee Company Evan Hafer Headshot

“We will be serving premium coffee to people who love America at our Phoenix location, with a passion and unwavering commitment to our service men and women. ”