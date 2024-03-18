Watch Now
Black Restaurant Week kicks off in the Valley with a celebrity chef in the mix

Arizona's first Black-owned wine bar and bistro opens Wednesday in Tempe.
Posted at 9:11 AM, Mar 18, 2024
Black Restaurant Week kicks off today in the Valley for its fourth annual campaign in the Southwest Region to help Black-owned restaurants get more visibility.

As part of the Southwest region with Austin, Dallas, Denver and Las Vegas, the Phoenix metro will have more than a dozen participating eateries, featuring an array of dishes ranging from southern-style fare to Caribbean cuisine.

Local restaurateur Nik Fields — who hails from Brooklyn, New York, is known as the Chic Chef and has participated in the annual event since the Southwest region was added in 2021. Fields owns a wine bar in Tempe called Chic Chef 77, which opened in February 2023.

The celebrity chef — who has worked with rapper Snoop Dogg, been the private chef for former Phoenix Suns player Deandre Ayton and catered events for companies such as Beats by Dre and Google — was scouted by Black Restaurant Week to join its food festival.

