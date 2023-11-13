Billion-dollar CrackerJax transformation heads to Scottsdale City Council

The fate of a highly anticipated, billion-dollar redevelopment project is in the hands of Scottsdale City Council.

On Nov. 13, Council will consider approving a development plan and zoning district map amendment that would make way for "The Parque" – a mixed-use development at the site of the former CrackerJax amusement park. Billionaire George Kurtz, the co-founder and CEO of cybersecurity company CrowdStrike, is looking to transform the 32-acre site into a mixed-use development with multifamily; retail and restaurants; a five-star hotel; a Class A office building; an open space gathering area called the "Central Parque" and more.

The development already received unanimous approvals from Scottsdale Planning Commission in September and Scottsdale's Airport Advisory Commission in June.

