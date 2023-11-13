Watch Now
NewsBusiness

Actions

Billion-dollar CrackerJax transformation heads to Scottsdale City Council

The Parque.jpg
Nelsen Partners via the city of Scottsdale
An artist's rendering of The Parque, a proposed mixed-use project at the former CrackerJax amusement park in Scottsdale.
The Parque.jpg
Posted at 8:38 AM, Nov 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-13 10:38:43-05

The fate of a highly anticipated, billion-dollar redevelopment project is in the hands of Scottsdale City Council.

On Nov. 13, Council will consider approving a development plan and zoning district map amendment that would make way for "The Parque" – a mixed-use development at the site of the former CrackerJax amusement park. Billionaire George Kurtz, the co-founder and CEO of cybersecurity company CrowdStrike, is looking to transform the 32-acre site into a mixed-use development with multifamily; retail and restaurants; a five-star hotel; a Class A office building; an open space gathering area called the "Central Parque" and more.

The development already received unanimous approvals from Scottsdale Planning Commission in September and Scottsdale's Airport Advisory Commission in June.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch ABC15 Sports Extra Saturday Nights After College Football