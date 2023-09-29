Watch Now
Billion-dollar CrackerJax redevelopment project gets first approval in Scottsdale

Condominiums, office space, restaurants, and much more are included in the plans
An artist's rendering of The Parque, which is a proposed mixed-use project at the former CrackerJax amusement park.
Posted at 8:40 AM, Sep 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-29 11:40:29-04

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — The next billion-dollar development project in north Scottsdale took another step toward reality on Wednesday.

A rezoning for The Parque — a mixed-use development at the site of the former CrackerJax amusement park — was recommended for approval on Sept. 27 by the Scottsdale Planning Commission in a 6-0 vote.

Proposed for The Parque are more than 1,200 residential units including multifamily, condominiums and workforce housing; a 100,000-square-foot Class A office building; nearly 35,000 square feet for new restaurants; more than 25,000 square feet for additional retail; a 223-key, five-star branded hotel; and 92,500 square feet of flexible space. A hotel-branded condominium would be the tallest of the 12 possible buildings at The Parque at 119 feet.

Plans also call for a two-acre, open space "Central Park" in the middle of the development, which is described as a "focal point" of The Parque.

