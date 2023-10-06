Bill Jabjiniak to retire after 16 years as Mesa economic development director

Come early November, Mesa will have a new face running its economic development office.

Bill Jabjiniak told the Phoenix Business Journal that he is retiring from his post as Mesa's economic development director. His last day with the city will be Nov. 2.

"It was hard to make the decision. There's a lot of blood, sweat and tears, if you will, into the last 16 years. I'll let the track record speak for itself, but there are a lot of good things that happened over those 16 years," Jabjiniak said.

A temporary successor to Jabjiniak was unknown as of Oct. 5. Jabjiniak said he expects Mesa City Manager Chris Brady to find someone to fill his role in the coming weeks.

