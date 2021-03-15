Big expectations for annual Barrett-Jackson auction following COVID-19 delay

Craig Jackson, the CEO of the Barrett-Jackson Auction Company feels a lot better about holding a large public event at the end of March than he did about doing one in January.

Barrett-Jackson, which holds an extremely popular classic car auction in Scottsdale every January, decided to push its event to March following the advice of public health officials. It will run March 20-27 at WestWorld of Scottsdale.

Barrett-Jackson was slated for the second week of January, a time when COVID-19 cases were expected to peak following the holiday season. While it has created some more work for him and his company, Jackson said he has no regrets about moving the event and thinks by having it now people will be more likely to come out and it will be safer overall.

“It’s the mental part for people,” Jackson said. “They feel better about traveling right now.”

Read more from the Phoenix Business Journal.