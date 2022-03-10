Watch
Big-dollar sports betting sets another record in December

Ian Tetzner
The Gila River Hotels & Casinos — Vee Quiva and BetMGM sportsbook in Laveen.
Posted at 8:39 AM, Mar 10, 2022
PHOENIX — Arizonans continue to bet more and more on sporting events each month, with nearly half a billion dollars wagered just in the month of December, according to a report released this week by the Arizona Department of Gaming.

A total of $499.2 million worth of bets were placed in Arizona in the final month of 2021, according to the report. More than 99% of those bets were conducted on mobile sports betting apps.

Since sports betting launched legally in Arizona in September, December's handle — or the amount bet — was the highest yet, up 7% from the previous month.

Of that $499.2 million bet, Arizonans won $459.4 million off wagers made in December, according to the report.

Sportsbook operators also gave out more free bets and promotions during December than they did in November — a total of $21.3 million.

All that led to a 33% drop in revenue for the sportsbook from November to December.

