Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Arizona CEO to step down after 20 years

PHOENIX — Laura Capello, the president and CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Arizona (BBBSAZ) is leaving the nonprofit after more than 20 years with the organization, effective June 30, 2024.

“Laura has been an invaluable leader, guiding our organization with dedication, vision and integrity for two decades,” said Brian Wood, BBBSAZ board chair, in a statement. “Her contribution has been instrumental in advancing our mission and achieving our goals. We are immensely grateful for her service and wish Laura all the best in the next chapter of her life.”

Capello began her career with BBBSAZ as a public relations manager in 1998, rising to the role of VP of marketing by 2005. She left the organization to pursue other opportunities but returned in 2011 and was later promoted into her current role.

During her tenure, Capello focused on improving the lives of disadvantaged youths and their families throughout the Grand Canyon State.

