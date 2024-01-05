Watch Now
Bidding war: Lennar spends $32.3M for Phoenix parcel at state land auction

The land is just east of Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Phoenix water park
Posted at 9:33 AM, Jan 05, 2024
PHOENIX — Lennar Corp. (NYSE: LEN) beat out three other bidders in a fight for prime infill land in an Arizona State Land Department auction on Jan. 3.

The 79.85-acre parcel just east of Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Phoenix water park started at a minimum bid of $15.7 million and slowly ratcheted up in $100,000 increments over a 45-minute period.

Along the way, Phoenix-based Evergreen Development Co. and Arlington, Texas-based D.R. Horton Inc. dropped out of the race.

The last two bidders fighting neck and neck were Miami-based Lennar and Alpharetta, Georgia-based Ashton Woods, which stopped bidding at $32.2 million, according to Jeff Gunderson, senior vice president of land operations for Lennar.

