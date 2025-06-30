Bezos Academy to open multiple tuition-free preschools in Arizona

Several Montessori-style, tuition-free preschools for low-income families funded by former Amazon.com Inc. CEO and founder Jeff Bezos are in the works in the Valley.

Two of the Bezos Academy locations are planned for Glendale, with one inside Desert Garden Elementary School slated to open in September and another in early stages of development. In Mesa, meanwhile, three other Bezos Academy locations are also poised to open that same month.

During a Thursday meeting, Glendale’s Planning and Zoning Commission discussed the development plans for the second location and recommended that City Council approve it.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.