BetMGM granted statewide sports betting license from Arizona

GLENDALE — The Arizona Department of Gaming has started issuing licenses for sports betting operators and BetMGM announced Thursday it was granted one by the state.

BetMGM, which has partnered with both the Arizona Cardinals and Gila River Casinos, will be able to start registering customers for online and mobile betting on Aug. 28 and then will be able to start taking bets on Sept. 9, the day legalized sports betting goes live in Arizona.

“It is an exciting day here at BetMGM to get the official sign off to launch on day one of sports betting in Arizona,” said BetMGM CEO Adam Greenblatt, in a statement. “Through our partnerships with Gila River and the Arizona Cardinals, as well as the benefits of being connected to MGM Resorts properties nationwide, we have many exciting things in store for sports fans in Arizona.”

Only 20 sports betting licenses are being given out in the state of Arizona – 10 to professional sports teams and 10 to Native American tribes with casinos. But those licensees are allowed to partner with retail and digital sportsbook operators like BetMGM.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.