Berge Auto Mall and Gateway Auto Mall receive zoning change approval from Maricopa supervisors

PHOENIX — The construction of two large auto malls in the southeast Valley is a step closer after a key vote in Maricopa County.

The county's Board of Supervisors voted Wednesday to approve zone changes that would make way for two auto malls that are proposed by longtime Valley-based auto dealers Berge Auto Group and Horne Auto Group. The proposed projects would be called Berge Auto Mall and Gateway Auto Mall.

Maricopa County Board of Supervisors approved the zone changes in separate cases for the auto malls through the consent agenda, which did not require discussion before the vote.

