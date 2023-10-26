Bentley Scottsdale Polo Championship plans upgraded event

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — The organizers of the Bentley Scottsdale Polo Championships are bringing on a local event promoter to ramp up the 2023 festivities.

Phoenix-based promoter Walter Productions is on hand as a partner for the 12th annual event, which is set for Saturday, Nov. 4.

For 2023, Polo goers will be able to enjoy this year's Scottsdale Polo Sunset AfterParty with a fresh twist. With the creative influence of Walter Productions, the show will feature a live concert experience with Grammy-nominated electro-funk duo Chromeo. The AfterParty will take place at Riot House DayClub at the Westworld of Scottsdale.

Other attractions include The Walter Show — an unusual collection of oversized art cars including Walter, the world's largest VW Bus — and Kalliope, an enormous portable soundstage.

