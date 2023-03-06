Benchmark Technologies opens new plant in Mesa that will create 100 new jobs

MESA, AZ — Benchmark Electronics Inc., an engineering, design and manufacturing services provider, has opened a new precision technologies facility in Mesa that will create 100 new jobs.

Benchmark Precision Technologies, a services group of Benchmark Electronics (NYSE: BHE), on Friday celebrated the grand opening of its 64,000-square-foot facility at 730 E. Baseline Road.

The company invested more than $20 million in the facility, which will manufacture products used for equipment that makes semiconductors.

Benchmark plans to hire 55 people to work at the new facility in its first year and ramp up its workforce to a total of 100 people in the future.

The new facility allows Benchmark to meet growing demand from its clients for semiconductor capital equipment, Jeff Benck, president and CEO of Benchmark, said at the grand opening event.

