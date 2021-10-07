Bell Bank Park in Mesa has long-term bookings months before it opens

MESA, AZ — Three months before it is ready to open, Bell Bank Park is already booked up for years to come.

The $280-million multipurpose sports complex is under construction in southeast Mesa near the Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport on the former General Motors Proving Ground at the corner of Ellsworth and Pecos roads.

The 320-acre park will have facilities for more than a dozen sports and competitions including soccer, baseball, football, futsal, basketball, volleyball, pickleball, gymnastics and e-sports.

It is set to open at the beginning of 2022 with an Association of Pickleball Professionals Tour event on Jan. 4. The APP Tour signed a 10-year deal with the venue. The park has dozens of events already scheduled for 2022 and with many of them repeating annually.

