Watch Now
NewsBusiness

Actions

Behind the deal: HonorHealth sees growth opportunity with latest West Valley move

Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Asante.jpg
Posted at 8:41 AM, Aug 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-18 11:41:23-04

SURPRISE, AZ — After finding initial success with a hybrid urgent care and freestanding emergency department that opened in Surprise last summer, HonorHealth officials are hoping they can build up their brand and establish a firm footprint in the small West Valley city with a major hospital project.

As revealed by the Business Journal on Wednesday, HonorHealth's proposed hospital will be part of a commercial project within the Asante master-planned community in Surprise.

HonorHealth officials confirmed that they are in discussions to purchase 20 acres within the Asante community.

There is already a confluence of other healthcare providers lining up to provide medical services in Surprise, and experts say the city is poised to see even more population growth, coinciding with a surge in homebuilding projects.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch ABC15 Mornings weekdays 4:30-7am on ABC15!