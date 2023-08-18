Behind the deal: HonorHealth sees growth opportunity with latest West Valley move

SURPRISE, AZ — After finding initial success with a hybrid urgent care and freestanding emergency department that opened in Surprise last summer, HonorHealth officials are hoping they can build up their brand and establish a firm footprint in the small West Valley city with a major hospital project.

As revealed by the Business Journal on Wednesday, HonorHealth's proposed hospital will be part of a commercial project within the Asante master-planned community in Surprise.

HonorHealth officials confirmed that they are in discussions to purchase 20 acres within the Asante community.

There is already a confluence of other healthcare providers lining up to provide medical services in Surprise, and experts say the city is poised to see even more population growth, coinciding with a surge in homebuilding projects.

