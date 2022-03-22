Behind the deal: Barrio Queen acquisition driven by company's desire to grow out of state

The proposed $28 million acquisition of Barrio Queen was driven by the owners’ desire to take the restaurant chain out of state.

For years, Linda Nash and her husband and business partner Steve Rosenfield have wanted to expand their restaurant that serves authentic Mexican cuisine to other major metro areas in the U.S., but between the work of the restaurant and their other commitments, they started looking for someone else they could partner with to accomplish that.

“Steve and I, we have some other businesses as well and we couldn’t grow it as fast as the brand needs to grow,” Nash told the Business Journal. “We were thinking about who we could team up with.”

Nash has known Jeff Crivello, the CEO of BBQ Holdings Inc., the parent company of Famous Dave’s BBQ, for years because he frequented Barrio Queen.

“Jeff Crivello, the CEO, he’s a patron of the restaurant and has been for many, many years,” Nash said. “He loves the brand and eats at it all the time.”’

