Beers and shots: Arizona Craft Brewers Guild tries to get all members Covid-19 vaccinations

PHOENIX — The state’s community of craft beer producers teamed up to get COVID-19 vaccinations for all their employees.

The Arizona Craft Brewers Guild worked with the state of Arizona to create an event where all of its members can get vaccinated. The event is being held on April 5 at the PHX Beer Co. Taproom at 3002 E Washington St., in Phoenix.

All members of the guild and their employees are invited to come to the location, which will be closed to the public that day, to get the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, a single-shot dose.

“Given the governor’s executive order, we are all in a race to get ourselves and our staff vaccinated,” said Rob Fullmer, the executive director of the Arizona Craft Brewers Guild.

