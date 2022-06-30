Bed Bath & Beyond, buybuy Baby coming to 5 Valley Fry's stores

GILBERT, AZ — Customers at five Valley Fry's locations will soon be able to buy Bed Bath & Beyond and buybuy Baby products at their stores.

It's all part of a new physical store pilot program, and the first location to offer the products will be the store near Baseline and Gilbert roads in Gilbert.

Shoppers will be able to pick from items like kitchen tools, bedding, and baby apparel offered at Bed Bath & Beyond along with buybuy Baby's selection that includes the company's exclusive Owned Brands.

The products will also soon be offered at the locations near Higley and Chandler Heights roads in Gilbert, Riggs and McQueen roads in Chandler, Yuma Road and Sarival Avenue in Goodyear, and Waddell and Litchfield roads in Surprise.

The selections are now available to buy on the Fry's Foods website and app.

The collaboration was originally announced last November.