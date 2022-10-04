BatchService buys Tempe HQ to fulfill long-term growth plan

BatchService, a software company in the real estate sector, has been growing rapidly since its founding in 2018 and has just acquired its own HQ building in Tempe.

The building, at 4625 S. Wendler Drive in Tempe, covers 44,000 square feet over two floors, space the company hopes to grow into over time.

Jesse Burrell, the CEO and co-founder of BatchService, said the company is not pursuing break-neck growth in the current market, but buying the building is a bet on the company’s longer-term potential.

“We kept renting or buying places, and we'd outgrow it in 12 months,” he told AZ Inno. “It takes a lot to move and it's expensive. And we would rather grow into something than keep just getting something that fits us. So we really just tried to future-proof it.”

The company currently employs about 300 people, about 70 of which are in the Valley. Burrell said they have people in 12 countries, but India and the Philippines are its two largest international hubs.

