Bashas’ partners with East Coast startup to get more Arizona products on shelves

In an effort to get more local products on its shelves Chandler-based grocery chain Bashas’ has partnered with Forager, an online and mobile platform that connects grocers and local suppliers.

Forager’s technology is meant to streamline the process for local suppliers of packaged goods, as well as farmer and ranchers to link up with Bashas’ and then get their products on the shelves quicker.

From Bashas’ point of view, having more local products in its stores will be one way to differentiate itself in the Valley’s crowded grocery sector.

“When we talk with our customers, they say they want more local,” said Steve Mayer, the senior vice president of merchandising, marketing and procurement at Bashas’. “They think local is better and local is fresher.”

Read more of this subscription-only story from the Phoenix Business Journal.