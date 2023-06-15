Watch Now
Bashas' names new president as parent company unveils new Chandler corporate office

Mayer previously held the title of chief operating officer for the Chandler-based grocer.
Posted at 8:57 AM, Jun 15, 2023
Steve Mayer has been named the new president of the Bashas’ Family of Stores.

"It's a real honor for me," Mayer said. "This is Arizona-based, which is good because everyone that works in the building knows Arizona and that's very important to serve our guests."

Mayer, who has been with Bashas' since 2021, previously held the title of chief operating officer for the Chandler-based grocer. He succeeds President Trey Basha in the role.

The Bashas’ Family of Stores is a division of Sacramento-based The Raley's Cos., which acquired Bashas' in December 2021. As Mayer was named as Bashas’ new president on Wednesday, Raley's unveiled a new hub for merchandising and operations for the Bashas’ Family of Stores, which is the grocer’s first corporate office move in 90 years.

