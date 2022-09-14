Bashas’ is the latest grocery chain to partner with DoorDash

PHOENIX — Delivery app DoorDash Inc. (NYSE: DASH) is mostly known for bringing food from restaurants to customer’s homes, but now it has increased its grocery options in Arizona.

The Silicon Valley-based company has partnered with the Raley’s Cos., the new owner of Bashas’, Food City and AJ’s Fine Foods, for on-demand grocery delivery. Besides the more than 90 Bashas’ division stores in Arizona, Raley’s stores in California and Nevada will also be using the app.

DoorDash has been growing its partnerships with grocery stores, signing a deal with Albertsons in 2021 and expanding that deal to all its brands, including Safeway, earlier this year. In the Valley, consumers can also use DoorDash to shop at Target, Smart & Final and 7-Eleven.

