Barro’s Pizza set to open 2 more restaurants, but lack of employees could slow down expansion

Posted at 11:32 AM, May 27, 2021
PHOENIX — Barro’s Pizza, the Phoenix-based family-owned restaurant chain, has plans to open two more locations in the coming weeks but is struggling to find enough people to work at the new locations.

In June Barro’s is expected to open a new location in Buckeye at 20730 W. Market St. and on the opposite side of the Valley the pizzeria is set to open a location in Apache Junction at 95 S. Idaho Road.

Mike Barro, one of the Barro siblings running the company, told the Business Journal that the Buckeye location has been in the works for years and the Apache Junction store came together in about nine months.

Like most restaurants, retailers and hotels, Barro’s is actually struggling to staff up at all of its locations – 46 if you count the two opening soon. Barro said the restaurant chain has the capacity right now to hire nearly 500 people across its chain.

Read the full article at Phoenix Business Journal.

