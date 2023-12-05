Barrio Queen to open in Surprise, owners seek operating partner outside of Arizona

Barrio Queen, a popular Phoenix-area Mexican restaurant chain, is slated to open its eighth location in the Valley — and now the owners of the concept are looking beyond Arizona.

On Dec. 6, Barrio Queen will open in Surprise in the Village at Prasada near Costco and Cooper’s Hawk Winery.

The building, which was built specifically for Barrio Queen, features 5,621 of indoor space and 2,242 of patio space. There is seating for 104 customers indoors, with an additional 20 seats around the bar. Another 104 customers can be seated on the patio, with an additional 24 seats around the bar.

Like the other locations, the Surprise Barrio Queen has art specific to that restaurant from artist Gennaro Garcia. Much of the custom art features Barrio Queen's signature sugar skull displays.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.