Barrett-Jackson brings in $198M during 2025 auction

More than 2,000 collectible vehicles crossed the auction block during the weeklong event
1971 Chevrolet Chevelle SS
SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Barrett-Jackson Auction Co. held one of its biggest auctions ever in Scottsdale in 2025.

During the more than a weeklong event, 2,013 collectible vehicles crossed the auction block at Westworld of Scottsdale, realizing more than $193 million in collective auction sales.

The highest-priced car sold during the event was a 2023 Hennessey Venom F5 Roadster, which sold for $2.2 million on Saturday night. The event also had five cars sold to benefit charities for a total price of $6,205,000, with the highest-priced charity car – a 2025 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 First Retail Production VIN 001 – going for $3.7 million.

Barrett-Jackson also saw 957 pieces of authentic automobilia sell for more than $5.2 million during the 2025 event.

