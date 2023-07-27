Watch Now
NewsBusiness

Actions

‘Barbenheimer’ gives Valley's Harkins Theatres one of its best box office weekends

Harkins officials say half a million movie goers came to their theaters over the July 21-23 weekend
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Frames from “Oppenheimer” on film at the AMC Lincoln Square in Manhattan, July 7, 2023. (Evelyn Freja for The New York Times)
Posted at 8:44 AM, Jul 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-27 11:44:43-04

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — For the first time in a long time, movie theaters were packed nationwide this past weekend with the release of Warner Bros Discovery’s (Nasdaq: WBD) “Barbie” movie and Comcast (Nasdaq: CMCSA)-owned Universal Pictures’ “Oppenheimer,” which led to Scottsdale-based Harkins Theatres having one of its best weekends ever.

With two major movies being released on the same day, a cultural craze going by the name of “Barbenheimer” started with thousands of people around the country opting to see both movies in the same day. Nationwide, "Barbie" made more than $162 million in its first weekend of release and "Oppenheimer" brought in $82.4 million.

Harkins, which is the largest independently owned theater company in the U.S., said it had half a million moviegoers in its theaters over the July 21-23 weekend. The company shattered its previous online ticketing records.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch ABC15 Mornings weekdays 4:30-7am on ABC15!