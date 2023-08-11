Watch Now
Bar K dog park company acquired, will move HQ to Arizona amid national expansion plans

The Valley company wants to open 100 new Bar K locations across the U.S. and Canada by 2027
Posted at 9:10 AM, Aug 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-11 12:10:46-04

PHOENIX — Diversified Partners, a Scottsdale commercial real estate brokerage and development company, has fetched the acquisition of a popular dog park brand and is prepared to launch an ambitious expansion plan to bring pooch play days across the country.

Diversified Partners said it has been working on the deal to acquire Kansas City, Missouri-based Bark K for the past two years. The deal is now in escrow.

The Valley company wants to open 100 new Bar K locations across the U.S. and Canada by 2027 and is targeting markets such as Atlanta, Austin, Chicago, Nashville and San Diego. The new sites are expected to create more than 500 jobs in 2024 and 2025.

