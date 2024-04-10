Banner Health's Peter Fine announces retirement; new CEO named

Peter Fine, who has served as CEO of Phoenix-based Banner Health since 2000, said he will retire on June 30.

Taking his place will be Amy Perry, who joined Banner in November 2021 as president and chief operating officer and slimmed down her title to president in November 2023. When she replaces Fine, she will maintain dual roles as president and CEO of Banner.

Fine will resign from the Banner board and serve as CEO Emeritus through January 2025, providing advisory assistance to the board and Perry.

