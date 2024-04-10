Watch Now
Banner Health's Peter Fine announces retirement; new CEO named

Dan Vermillion
Peter Fine, who has served as president and CEO of Phoenix-based Banner Health since 2000, will retire in 2024.
Posted at 8:13 AM, Apr 10, 2024
Peter Fine, who has served as CEO of Phoenix-based Banner Health since 2000, said he will retire on June 30.

Taking his place will be Amy Perry, who joined Banner in November 2021 as president and chief operating officer and slimmed down her title to president in November 2023. When she replaces Fine, she will maintain dual roles as president and CEO of Banner.

Fine will resign from the Banner board and serve as CEO Emeritus through January 2025, providing advisory assistance to the board and Perry.

