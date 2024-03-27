Banner Health eyes medical offices in Scottsdale as part of large hospital campus

The first piece of a major hospital campus in north Scottsdale is up for review by the city.

Phoenix-based Banner Health filed an application to approve design plans for a new three-story 119,500-square-foot "Banner Health Center Plus" medical office building on just under 15 acres near Loop 101 and Hayden Road. This is part of a $400 million hospital campus Banner is planning on 48 total acres at the site.

Banner Health Center Plus would serve as an outpatient medical office that would be home to a comprehensive M.D Anderson oncology program, clinic space for Banner University Medical Group, urgent care, family pharmacy, an ambulatory surgery center and more. It is anticipated that the Banner University Medical Group clinics will occupy the entire second floor of the building, according to Banner's application.

