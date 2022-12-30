Ballet Arizona receives federal funding injection in wake of pandemic revenue losses

Ballet Arizona has been awarded $600,000 in federal funding by the office of Governor Doug Ducey, which is responsible for steering funding from the American Rescue Plan Act that's earmarked to help struggling small businesses and nonprofits still feeling the economic effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Arizona’s vibrant arts community is vital to our state’s cultural identity,” said Gov. Ducey, in a statement. “These dollars will support Ballet Arizona as it continues to recover and provide artistic expression and education for Arizonans.”

The performing arts were seriously affected by the pandemic across Arizona, as both indoor and large venues remained closed for nearly two years. As an organization that has been providing world-class ballet performances in Maricopa County for more than 37 years, Ballet Arizona worked diligently to shift performances and school programs to digital formats and continue to engage audiences within the arts.

The grant will aid Ballet Arizona in overcoming the financial burdens placed upon the institution over the past two years.

