Ballet Arizona names new executive director

PHOENIX — Ballet Arizona has named Jami Kozemczak as its new executive director, following a nationwide search.

Kozemczak, who has served as director of development for the ballet since 2015 after joining the organization a year earlier, will begin her new job on July 1. She replaces Samantha Turner who announced her departure in January and will conclude her tenure on June 30.

During Kozemczak's tenure at Ballet Arizona, she helped secure more than $36 million in contributed revenue for the nonprofit and led the effort to establish the Be Our Bridge Recovery and Relief Fund to try to ensure that most staff members and dancers remained employed at the outset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Kozemczak previously worked in several jobs with Arizona Theatre Company from 2009-2013, and has a bachelor’s degree in political science from Arizona State University. She is co-chair for the AFP Professional Mentoring Program and a board member of the Association of Fundraising Professionals.

