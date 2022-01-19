Ballet Arizona executive director to step down in June

PHOENIX — Ballet Arizona Executive Director Samantha Turner has announced that she will step down at the end of the 2021-2022 season.

Turner joined the ballet in 2013 as director of marketing and communications, and spent the past six years as executive director, helping it weather the challenges of the pandemic through 2020 and 2021.

“It has been an honor to serve as Ballet Arizona’s executive director, and a pleasure to work with an extremely talented group of professionals and a highly committed board,” Turner said in a statement. “I’m confident that Ib Andersen and the next executive director will lead the organization to new heights, continuing to provide the community with exceptional experiences.”

The ballet has hired Oppenheim to help conduct a nationwide search for its next top executive, working closely with the organization’s search committee headed by ballet board of directors Vice Chair Michael Bolar. Turner will remain with the ballet for the next five months, through June, to assist in the leadership transition.

