Bad Ass Coffee signs multiple franchise deals, bringing at least 8 new stores to the Valley

Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii, a national coffee brand, announced this week that it signed two new franchise development agreements in the Phoenix market that will bring at least eight new stores to the Valley.

The new agreements will have franchisees focusing on opening Bad Ass Coffee stores in Chandler, Gilbert and in the Scottsdale-North Phoenix market. The initial investment to open a Bad Ass Coffee ranges between $401,500 and $778,000, according to the company’s website.

Existing franchisees Aaron and Lisa Rutter signed a deal focused on the Chandler/Gilbert/East Valley area. The Rutters are expected to open all five locations in the next five years, with the first being in Chandler in the fall of 2024.

The Rutters’ first Bad Ass Coffee store opened in January 2022 in downtown Phoenix in a former Starbucks location at the CityScape development.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.