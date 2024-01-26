Watch Now
Axon's north Scottsdale development comes under fire at planning commission meeting

Axon wants to develop multifamily residential units, a hotel, restaurant and retail
Jim Poulin/Phoenix Business Journal
Axon Enterprise headquarters in Scottsdale.
Posted at 8:38 AM, Jan 26, 2024
Axon Enterprise Inc.'s mixed-use development plans in north Scottsdale were tabled Jan. 24 in the face of criticism from city commissioners and a standing-room-only crowd.

Scottsdale Planning Commission voted 6-1 to continue until Feb. 14 Axon's general plan amendment and rezoning cases related to its 74-acre site.

In total, Axon wants to develop 1,975 multifamily residential units, a 425-key hotel and nearly 47,000 square feet of restaurant and retail on 43 acres on the western end of the land it owns. On the eastern end, the land has already been approved for Axon's new headquarters, which will be located in a 400,000-square-foot office building.

A portion of the site, located at the southeast corner of Loop 101 and Hayden Road in north Scottsdale, will need to be rezoned from industrial to accommodate residential use for Axon to build out multifamily along with a hotel, restaurant, and retail to complement plans for a new headquarters campus for the law enforcement technology company.

